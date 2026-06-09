14 shops demolished in Modinagar’s Begumabad village

GHAZIABAD: The Modinagar administration on Monday demolished 14 shops and a gate of a mosque’s premises during an anti-encroachment drive from an allegedly disputed land parcel in Begumabad village following directions issued by the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) office, officials said.

The action pertained to a land, measuring 0.1526 hectares, with proceedings relating to approximately 700.9 square metres of the plot. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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The action pertained to a land, measuring 0.1526 hectares, with proceedings relating to approximately 700.9 square metres of the plot, stated the order.

According to the SDM’s office, the matter relates to proceedings involving the management committee of Jama Masjid, Begumabad.

Officials said the municipal council initiated the proceedings under Section 4 of the public premises (eviction of unauthorised occupants) Act, seeking eviction of unauthorised occupants and recovery of damages.

The executive officer of the Modinagar municipal council had sought administrative and police assistance to remove the alleged encroachment on the occupied land in the Begumabad village.

Officials said that on November 30, 2023, a court had directed eviction of the alleged unauthorised occupants and recovery of damages amounting to ₹22,290,100. But that order was subsequently challenged before a higher court, which granted interim relief. However, on April 28, 2025, the stay was vacated, restoring the operation of the eviction order of 2023, paving the way for enforcement action, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} “Encroachers and unauthorised occupants had already been provided adequate opportunity and notice to remove the encroachment. Despite this, the encroachment was not removed, following which June 8 was fixed for the removal action,” said Ajeet Kumar Singh, sub-divisional magistrate, Modinagar, in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Encroachers and unauthorised occupants had already been provided adequate opportunity and notice to remove the encroachment. Despite this, the encroachment was not removed, following which June 8 was fixed for the removal action,” said Ajeet Kumar Singh, sub-divisional magistrate, Modinagar, in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said Monday’s action was carried out in accordance with the court’s directions and administrative orders.

Locals and commuters in the area, meanwhile, said that some occupants had begun removing portions of their structures ahead of the scheduled action.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, the SDM had directed police authorities to ensure adequate law-and-order arrangements and deploy sufficient personnel, including male and female, during the encroachment-removal exercise, the statement added.

Officials said that further proceedings would be undertaken in accordance with applicable legal provisions.