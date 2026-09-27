14-year-old girl falls to death from 12th floor in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A Class 9 girl student who recently won two gold medals in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) games died allegedly after falling from the balcony of her 12th-floor flat at a high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension late Friday night, a police officer said on Saturday.

According to the CBSE website, the girl won two national-level gold medals in rope skipping (Photo for representation)

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According to police, the 14-year-old student was with her family, including her parents, younger sister, and maternal grandparents, who were visiting their house.

“Around 9 pm, when the girl went to the balcony to fetch clothes drying up, she allegedly slipped and fell on the ground. Police were alerted, and the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival,” Ziauddin Ahmad, ACP (Nandgram), told HT.

The girl’s family declined to make any comment. “The body has been set for autopsy. Her family has not indicated any foul play and no complaint has been received,” the ACP said.

Police said she was studying at a private school in Ghaziabad. Her father is a software engineer at an MNC.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the CBSE website, she won two national-level gold medals in rope-skipping. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the CBSE website, she won two national-level gold medals in rope-skipping. {{/usCountry}}

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She won a gold medal in the “Double Dutch Pair Freestyle” under-19 category and another in the “Double Dutch Single Freestyle” category.