15 shelter homes set up for winters in Greater Noida, Noida

NOIDA: As the winter chill sets in, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities have established 15 shelter homes for the destitute. Each shelter is equipped with 15 to 25 beds that are available free of cost to anyone requiring it, the facilities at Greater Noida have been created following directions of NG Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority (HT Photos)

The Greater Noida authority has established eight new night shelters at strategic locations across the city, said officials on Friday whereas the Noida authority has set up seven such shelter homes, enabling the helpless people withstand harsh weather conditions.

Meant to offer warm refuge in Greater Noida, the shelters have come up at Sector P-3 wedding hall, Sector Ecotech-3 (night shelter), near Pari Chowk pink toilet (2 Canopy Bases), Delta-2 wedding hall, Roza Yakubpur wedding hall, Village Haldoni (wedding hall), and near JIMS.

Each shelter is equipped with 15 to 25 beds that are available free of cost to anyone requiring it. The facilities have been created following directions of NG Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said officials.

“Inspections were conducted recently at all the shelters. These are equipped with all basic amenities. We are also ensuring the availability of additional beds, if required, and new shelters could also be established at other locations based on demand,” said AK Singh, general manager (projects), Greater Noida authority.

“I am grateful for this shelter. The cold nights were unbearable, and now I have a warm place to sleep”, said Sukhpal Singh, a daily wage worker, taking refuge at Sector P-3, Greater Noida.

Similarly, the Noida authority has established eight shelters at key locations, including at Sector 15, Sector 37, Sector 51, and Sector 62. These shelters provide beds, blankets, and other essential amenities to ensure the safety and comfort of those staying inside during the cold nights.

Officials said that the biggest shelter home, set up in Sector 21A Stadium in Noida, can accommodate 150 people and the one in Sector 135 can shelter 80 people. Similar facilities have come up at Mamura, Kondli wedding hall, Baraula, Sorkha, among other locations.

“Ensuring shelter for the homeless during the harsh winter months is a top priority for us. We have set up seven shelters in Noida and will expand the initiative further if necessary. We are committed to ensuring no one has to spend the night out in the cold,” Lokesh M, CEO, Noida authority.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar administration has also been conducting inspections of public places, shelter homes and roads to provide quilts and arrange for bonfire to ensure relief to the destitute during the adverse weather conditions.

On Friday, administrative officials visited public places and distributed quilts among those found sleeping in the open, along roads and footpaths.

On Friday, the Gautam Budh Nagar witnessed minimum temperature at 11.2 degrees Celsius (°C) and the maximum at 22.8°C, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A cold wave has been predicted in Gautam Budh Nagar till December 15 with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 9 and 22°C, respectively.