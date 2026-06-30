17-yr-old beaten to death in Loni during road rage; 1 held

Ghaziabad A 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by two men in a road rage incident in Loni on Monday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding with two friends brushed against their car, police said on Tuesday. One of the accused has been arrested while the other remains absconding.

The teenager and his two friends were on their way to a swimming pool on Behta Road from Mustafabad at around 3.30pm when their motorcycle grazed a Baleno car (Representational image)

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According to police, the teenager and his two friends were on their way to a swimming pool on Behta Road from Mustafabad at around 3.30pm when their motorcycle grazed a Baleno car.

“The bike brushed past the car, following which a man stepped out and slapped my brother several times. The men then forcibly took him inside their car and drove him to their property dealing office nearby. They told his two friends to follow them there,” the victim’s brother alleged in his complaint.

An FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Loni Border police station on Monday night.

According to the complaint, when the victim’s friends reached the office, they found him lying on the floor while one of the accused was allegedly kicking him repeatedly. “One of the friends sprinkled water on his face, but he did not respond. The accused then warned them to take him away or face similar consequences,” the complaint stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The teenager was rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teenager was rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner of police Surendra Nath Tiwari said the victim had no major visible external injuries, though investigators found a mark around his throat. “The suspects allegedly assaulted him and took him to their office around 400 metres from the spot. Teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused,” he said.

Loni Border police station’s station house officer Manish Bisht said the postmortem was conducted in Delhi and the report was awaited. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation.