19-year-old security guard jumps to death at Greater Noida hostel

Greater NoidaA 19-year-old female security guard died on Saturday morning after allegedly jumping from the third floor of a girls’ hostel in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida. Police said preliminary investigation suggests she may have taken the step after a dispute with her husband. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

According to police, the incident took place at around 10.30am at a private college’s hostel in the Knowledge Park. The woman worked as a security guard at the hostel. Police received information that the woman had fallen from the third floor of the building. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

She lived in Surajpur with her husband, who also worked as a security guard. Originally from Meerut district, she had been employed at the hostel for around a year, police said.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, we are treating it as a case of suicide. There was evidence that the woman had a domestic dispute with her husband,” said Radha Raman Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

Police said the woman and her husband had recently got married and lived in Surajpur. Family members of the deceased woman were present at the spot.

“We have informed the family members and are awaiting the post-mortem report. Further action will be taken based on the findings and any complaint received from the family,” said ACP Singh.