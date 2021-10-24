2 booked for crime against women in in Greater Noida, one held

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for molesting a woman, and another 24-year-old man has been booked for stalking and criminal intimidation in Greater Noida in the past 24 hours, said officials on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first victim is a 25-year-old resident of Sunpura village in Greater Noida. The 20-year-old suspect -- Himanshu (goes by first name) -- who is a native of Atai Muradpur village, lives at a relative’s house in Sunpura.

The woman on Saturday said that she was going to a nearby field when the suspect stopped her and molested her. “When I resisted his advances, he slapped and abused me. He told me to give divorce to my husband and then marry him,” she said.

On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered against Himanshu under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sector Ecotech 3 police station on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhuvnesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector Ecotech 3 police station, said, “Police have arrested the suspect on Sunday, and will be produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Monday.”

In the second case, the Dadri police booked a man for molestation the victim in Shahpur Khurd village in Greater Noida on Saturday. The 24-year-old suspect -- identified as Atul (goes by first name) -- is a resident of Shahpur Khurd in Greater Noida.

The 20-year-old victim said, “I was going to fetch water from a nearby tube well when Atul, who had been following me for a few days, started throwing pebbles at me. When I objected to his behaviour, he threatened to harm my family members,”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered against Atul under IPC sections 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Dadri police station on Saturday, said the station house officer (SHO), Pradeep Tripathi. “We have launched a search to arrest the suspect,” Tripathi said.