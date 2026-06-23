2 dead, over 20 hurt in 3 separate road accidents at Meerut e-way, Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Two persons were killed and several others were injured in two road accidents on the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) and NH-9 on Monday morning, police said.

An Uttarakhand Roadways bus arriving from Rishikesh overturned after hitting a roadside divider near New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, officials said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to officials, the DME incident occurred around 8am near Bhojpur when a 31-year-old bus driver and his 28-year-old associate were repairing a punctured tyre on the Ghaziabad-Meerut side of the carriageway.

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“While the two were repairing the tyre, a speeding Brezza hit both, injuring them. Police rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, the driver was declared dead on arrival while the co-driver is under treatment and currently stable,” said Pratap Singh, SHO of Bhojpur police station.

SHO Pratap Singh said the driver was identified as Nitin Baliyan, a Muzaffarnagar resident, while the injured co-driver was identified as Anurag Tyagi, a resident of Delhi’s Mandoli.

“The Brezza driver left his car behind and fled. Police seized the car and are looking for the driver. A formal complaint is awaited from the victims’ families,” the SHO added.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man died after his utility pickup truck hit a moving UP Roadways bus from behind near Crossings Republik on NH-9 in the early hours of Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} Police identified the deceased person as Rajesh Saini, a resident of Noida’s Sector 110. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police identified the deceased person as Rajesh Saini, a resident of Noida’s Sector 110. {{/usCountry}}

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“Saini was returning from Haridwar with 13 family members and relatives when the incident happened. It appears he dozed off, lost control of the vehicle, and hit the bus. The 13 others travelling with him suffered injuries, but all are stable,” Shweta Singh, SHO of Crossings Republik police station, told HT.

Officials said police rushed the injured persons to a hospital, and the driver died during treatment.

No formal complaint has been filed by the family members so far, the SHO added.

In another incident which took place around 3.45am on Monday, an Uttarakhand Roadways bus arriving from Rishikesh overturned after hitting a roadside divider near New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, officials said.

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“Eight passengers were injured during the incident. Police rushed them to a nearby hospital and they were allowed to leave after the first aid. No casualty was reported. The bus was trying to evade a truck on the road, which led it to hit a roadside divider,” Sachin Kumar, SHO of Kotwali told HT.