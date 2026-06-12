2 held for assaulting toll plaza employee over fee in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Police detained two men on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a toll plaza employee over a toll fee dispute in Greater Noida on Wednesday night, police said.

One toll employee sustained injuries during the assault, police said, adding that he is currently stable. (Representational image)

Officials said the detained men are in their mid-20s and live in Ghaziabad.

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According to police, the altercation began around 8.30pm at the Luharli toll plaza when occupants of a car allegedly refused to pay a toll of about ₹250 and tried to intimidate toll staff into allowing them to pass without payment.

One toll employee sustained injuries during the assault, police said, adding that he is currently stable.

Police have also seized a Mahindra Scorpio and a Maruti Brezza in connection with the case and efforts are underway to identify and trace the others involved, officials said.

An alleged video of the incident went viral online, showing some men stepping out of a car and assaulting the toll worker. HT could not independently verify the video.

Social media users claimed the occupants of the vehiclewere allegedly returning from jail at the time of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Neeraj Kumar Mishra, station house officer (SHO) of Dadri, said: “The two detained persons do not have any criminal history that we have found so far. Our preliminary inquiry suggests four other people were travelling with them, and they might have been coming from jail. We are trying to trace them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neeraj Kumar Mishra, station house officer (SHO) of Dadri, said: “The two detained persons do not have any criminal history that we have found so far. Our preliminary inquiry suggests four other people were travelling with them, and they might have been coming from jail. We are trying to trace them.” {{/usCountry}}

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A case was registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 351 (criminal intimidation), Section 281 (rash driving on a public way), and Section 334 (dishonestly breaking open a receptacle containing property)