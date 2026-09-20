2 minors among 6 held with 22 stolen 2-wheelers in Noida

NOIDA: Police on Friday arrested four men and apprehended two minors allegedly part of an interstate gang involved in two-wheeler thefts and mobile phone snatching in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Saturday.

Police seized 22 stolen two-wheelers, 31 mobile phones, ₹2,500 cash and three illegal knives. (Photo for representation)

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Police also seized 22 stolen two-wheelers, 31 mobile phones, ₹2,500 cash and three illegal knives.

According to police, the suspects were arrested from different areas under Sector 24 and Khoda police stations using manual intelligence and electronic surveillance. Police said eight cases have already been registered in connection with the investigation.

The accused were identified as Vicky Yadav alias Mota, 19, a resident of Ghadoli Dairy Farm in Delhi; Karan Nagar, 19, of Mayur Vihar Phase-3; Ravindra, 21, of Mayur Vihar Phase-3; and Vishwa Mahto alias Raja, 26, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Khoda Colony.

Police said the gang members allegedly carried out reconnaissance in different parts of Delhi-NCR before stealing motorcycles and scooters from relatively deserted locations. The stolen vehicles were then allegedly used to carry out mobile phone snatching from pedestrians at different locations.

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{{^usCountry}} “During interrogation, it came to light that the gang was active in the Delhi-NCR for a long time. The suspects used to change the stolen two-wheelers while committing snatching incidents at different places in Delhi-NCR to avoid identification of the vehicles,” Additional DCP (Noida) Manisha Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During interrogation, it came to light that the gang was active in the Delhi-NCR for a long time. The suspects used to change the stolen two-wheelers while committing snatching incidents at different places in Delhi-NCR to avoid identification of the vehicles,” Additional DCP (Noida) Manisha Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The stolen two-wheelers were hidden in secluded locations, including forested areas. Some of the snatched mobile phones were allegedly sold cheaply to passers-by, while some phones were sold in Bihar for better prices,” added the ADCP.

Police said the proceeds from the sale of the phones were divided among the gang members and spent on leisure and personal expenses.

Police said one knife each was recovered from Vicky Yadav, Ravindra and Vishwa Mahto.

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According to police, eight cases have already been registered or linked to the investigation, including cases under sections 304(2)(snatching) and 303(2)(theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 24, Bisrakh and Sector 39 police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar. Two cases are registered at Sarita Vihar and New Ashok Nagar police stations in Delhi.

On XX, another case was registered at the Sector 24 station under sections 317(2)(dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property), 317(4)(habitually dealing in stolen property), 317(5)(dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property, with enhanced circumstances/punishment), and 112(2)(petty organised crime) of the BNS and Section 4/25 of the Arms Act.

Police said further investigation is under way.