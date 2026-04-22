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2 minors killed after taxi hits their scooter in Indirapuram, driver held

Officials said the 14-year-old, a Vasundhara resident, was driving the scooter while the three others, his friends from Kanawani area, were riding pillion. None of them was wearing helmet

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: Two minor boys travelling by a scooter were killed and two others riding with them sustained injuries after a taxi hit their vehicle head-on near Indirapuram on Sunday evening, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the cab driver has been arrested.

The four friends -- aged 10, 11, 13, and 14 years -- were having a fun ride on one scooter from Vasundhara, when their vehicle was hit on the Kanawani Pushta Road, near Indirapuram. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the cab driver as a 22-year-old resident of Ikram Nagar in Loni who was driving an Ertiga.

According to officials, the four friends -- aged 10, 11, 13, and 14 years -- were having a fun ride on one scooter from Vasundhara, when their vehicle was hit on the Kanawani Pushta Road, near Indirapuram. “The car driver coming from the opposite side lost control. Since it is a narrow road, the driver could not regain balance, and the car finally hit their scooter head-on,” Ravendra Gautam, station house officer (Indirapuram police station) told HT.

Officials said the 14-year-old, a Vasundhara resident, was driving the scooter while the three others, his friends from Kanawani area, were riding pillion. None of them was wearing helmet.

 
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