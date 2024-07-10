20-year-old man beaten to death by kin of minor girl he went to meet; three held

A 20-year-old man, who had allegedly gone to meet a 15-year-old girl in Peepalka village of Dankaur area of Greater Noida on Tuesday evening, was beaten to death allegedly by the girl’s father and relatives, senior police officers said on Wednesday, adding that a friend who was accompanying the 20-year-old was also grievously assaulted. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said. Of the six named in the FIR, three people have been arrested -- Sumit, resident of Peepalka village, Shobhin Nagar, a resident of Navada village, and Bobby, a resident of Dadupur village. (HT Photo)

Police identified the dead man as Kamal Bhati and his injured friend as Jitender Gujar, 20, both residents of Astauli village in Dankaur area.

Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said they came to know about the incident after the families of the two young men reached the Dankaur police station stating that Kamal and Jitender were beaten up by the father and brothers of a girl in Peepalka village the same afternoon. The two men were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment for internal injuries, as there were no visible injuries on them,” said the ADCP.

However, Bhati died during treatment at the hospital the same evening, said the officer, while Gujar is stable.

“Upon inquiry, it was found that Bhati had gone to meet a 15-year-old girl in Peepalka village, along with Gujar, on Tuesday noon. They met at a ground in the village, and Bhati and Gujar were caught by the girl’s father Mindar and her brothers and severely beaten up. Later on, they left the injured men there and fled the spot. Locals in the village informed Bhati’s family who then reached the spot and took the two first to the police station and then to the hospital,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer, Dankaur police station.

A senior investigator revealed that the girl had visited her maternal aunt’s house in Astauli village last month where she met Bhati and the two became friends. “The girl and Bhati are distant relatives as well, and the girl’s family did not approve of their friendship,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.

The ADCP said on the basis of a complaint from Bhati’s family, an FIR was registered against six people, under sections 103(1) [murder], 115(2) [attempt to commit culpable homicide] and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Tuesday.

“Those named in the FIR include Mindar Nagar, the girl’s father, her brothers Harsh, Sanjay and cousins Sumit, Shobhin Nagar and Bobby. Of the six, three people have been arrested -- Sumit, resident of Peepalka village, Shobhin Nagar, a resident of Navada village, and Bobby, a resident of Dadupur village. The remaining three are absconding,” said the ADCP.

The deceased’s father Jaypal Bhati alleged that his son was called to the village by MIndar under a conspiracy to kill him.

“Kamal was my youngest of eight children and my only son. He recently took admission for BA at a private college after passing his Class 12. He did not go to meet the girl on his own; rather he was called there by Mindar under a conspiracy to kill him. I request the police to take strict action against the suspect,” said Jaypal Bhati.