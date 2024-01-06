22-year-old Iranian woman killed by relatives in Noida

A young Iranian woman, who arrived in India for her wedding shopping, died after one of her relatives allegedly attacked her during a scuffle among them at their rented accommodation in Sector 116, Noida, late Friday night, officials said on Saturday. Four suspects, all Iranian nationals, have been taken into custody. (Representational image)

Officials said four people have been taken into custody, and the Iranian Embassy in Delhi has been informed about the incident.

Police received the information at the Sector 113 police station about a woman being stabbed late Friday night.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manish Mishra, a team immediately rushed to the house in Sector 116 and found that the call was made by Firoz (45), a native of Tehran. He revealed that his daughter Zeenat (22) had been stabbed.

“The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival by the hospital authorities,” said the officer.

Firoz has been running a garment business in India for one-and-a-half years. His daughter Zeenat had come to India on a tourist visa about 4-5 months ago. As she was set to get married this year, she was here for the wedding shopping.

“Firoz’s relatives - Emran Hashmi and Aslam -- also live in the same building with their families, on the upper floors. On Friday, Firoz had a scuffle with Emran and Aslam during which Zeenat intervened to stop the fight. But Emran who had a knife, stabbed in her neck,” said Shavya Goyal, assistant commissioner of police, Sector 3, Noida.

“We have informed the embassy and have initiated legal proceedings in the case. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code is being registered against eight people, and four have been taken into custody so far. The body has been handed over to the family following an autopsy,” said Goyal.