Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly rammed his car into three people at a fuel station near GT Road in Ghaziabad late on Sunday night, leaving two with leg fractures, police said.

CCTV footage from the station, which was widely shared on social media, showed three to four people standing near a fuel dispenser when a speeding Maruti Swift suddenly hit them. (HT Photo/Video Grab)

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The incident took place around 10.30pm at a fuel station near Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area. CCTV footage from the station, which was widely shared on social media, showed three to four people standing near a fuel dispenser when a speeding Maruti Swift suddenly hit them.

According to police, the driver was travelling on GT Road when he turned towards the fuel station and allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

“This resulted in his car hitting three persons, including the fuel-station staff and two customers. The driver fled the spot. Two of the injured suffered fractures to their legs,” Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (City 1).

A police team rushed to the spot upon information from a police response vehicle, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint by the fuel station manager, an FIR was registered at Kotwali police station on Monday under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 125(a) (rash and negligent acts endangering human life) and 324(4) (causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint by the fuel station manager, an FIR was registered at Kotwali police station on Monday under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 125(a) (rash and negligent acts endangering human life) and 324(4) (causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said they traced the vehicle using its registration number and CCTV footage and arrested the driver on Monday.

During questioning, the suspect -- a resident of Surya Enclave in Ghaziabad -- allegedly told investigators that his foot became stuck between the accelerator and brake pedals, causing him to lose control of the car. Police said the claim is being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the FIR, which HT has accessed, the fuel station manager alleged that the Swift was being driven rashly and at high speed when it hit the staff member and two customers near the fuel dispenser. The impact also damaged the fuel-vending machine, the complaint said.