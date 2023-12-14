24-year-old man escapes abduction bid in car in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar; FIR lodged

A 24-year-old man, the son of a businessman, escaped from three unidentified men in a car, who allegedly abducted him from Ghaziabad’s Modinagar on Wednesday morning, senior police officers said, adding that they have identified two suspects with the help of CCTV footage and teams are trying to nab them.

(Getty Images/representational image)

According to police, Achal Singhal, a resident of Santpura Colony, who is scheduled to get married next month, was walking to his shop on Bisokhar Road when he was intercepted and thrashed by three unidentified men, who reached there in a Wagon R.

“Singhal said they dumped him in the boot of the Wagon R and drove towards Meerut. Singhal said he jumped out of the boot when the car slowed down as the boot was not locked properly. He then raised the alarm and the men fled in their Wagon-R. We checked the CCTV footage and the car was spotted. Based on Singhal’s narration, we traced the number plate of the car but it turned out to be a fake -- it belonged to some other person,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

Soon after the incident, traders and businessmen in Modinagar reached the police station and staged a protest seeking prompt action in the case.

The police said based on a complaint given by Singhal, they registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 365 (kidnapping) and 323 (voluntarily cusing hurt) against unidentified persons at the Modinagar police station.

“The abduction was attempted around 9.12am while Singhal was going to his shop. He is to get married next month and his father, Shiv Kumar Singhal, is a cement stockist. The family has denied any rivalry or enmity with anyone. We are investigating the matter and are trying to trace suspects who fled towards western UP,” the DCP said.