NOIDAThe Gautam Budh Nagar food safety department has intensified inspection of spice manufacturing units across Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar, collecting 18 samples for laboratory analysis and sealing over 2.6 tonnes of raw material at a facility due to absence of manufacturing records, officials said on Friday.

Gautam Budh Nagar food safety department has intensified inspections of spice manufacturing units across Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar. (HT photo)

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The drive is being carried out on the directions of commissioner of food safety and drug administration and the district administration to ensure safe and quality food products to consumers.

Assistant commissioner (food-II), Sarvesh Mishra, said the department was conducting regular inspections and sample collection drives to ensure food products sold in the district meet prescribed quality standards.

According to Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) data, officials collected samples of loose Kashmiri chilli powder, loose and packaged turmeric powder from a prominent outlet in Jahangirpur, Jewar. Records of 199 kg of loose Kashmiri chilli powder and 2,479 kg of turmeric powder brought for packaging were not available.

“As the required manufacturing documents were not produced, the stock was sealed and action will be taken after further investigation,” Mishra said.

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{{^usCountry}} At another outlet in Sector 57, Noida, samples of whole turmeric and turmeric powder were collected, while in Kasna, samples of red chilli powder, whole red chilli, coriander powder and whole coriander were taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At another outlet in Sector 57, Noida, samples of whole turmeric and turmeric powder were collected, while in Kasna, samples of red chilli powder, whole red chilli, coriander powder and whole coriander were taken. {{/usCountry}}

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In Ecotech-III, Greater Noida, officials collected samples of loose and packaged red chilli powder, while at a branded spice unit in Sector 73, Noida, samples of loose and packaged coriander powder were taken.

In another outlet in Ecotech-VI, Greater Noida, samples of turmeric powder and whole turmeric were collected. In total, officials added.

“The department will continue such enforcement drives and sample collection campaigns to ensure that residents get food products that meet prescribed safety and quality standards,” Mishra added.