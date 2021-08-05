27 travellers from high-risk states traced in GB Nagar, no one found positive so far

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department, in the past four days, has traced 27 travellers who came to the district from states reporting high Covid-19 cases. The samples of these travellers were collected for Covid-19 test, said officials, adding that 25 samples turned out negative while the results of two are pending.

The surveillance of such passengers was started in the district on July 24 after the Uttar Pradesh government mandated travellers coming from states having a weekly Covid positivity rate of 3% or more to carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than four days, or a vaccination certificate indicating that they had been administered both doses.

Between July 24 and July 31, no such traveller was traced by the department.

“The surveillance teams of district health department are collecting data from various sources that include nigrani samitis and residential bodies,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, GB Nagar.

The measures have been taken to prevent a possible third wave of Covid-19, he added.

The health department is relying on 600 surveillance teams comprising ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

“We have also alerted big hotels in the district to inform us if they get any passenger from the high-risk states,” said a health official.

Now, the health department will also add an option for self-notification of travellers on the Integrated Command Control Centre helpline (18004192211) of the district. “A passenger from one of the high-risk states who wants to notify himself to the district health department can call on the ICCC helpline from Thursday,” said the official.

Dr NK Sharma, president of Indian Medical Association (Noida chapter), said that precautionary measures will go a long way in fight against Covid-19. “It is a tough task ahead for the surveillance teams as the district does not have any interstate bus or train terminal, nor any domestic airport. We hope citizens will be vigilant and will report such travellers to the health department,” he said.

Meanwhile, GB Nagar on Wednesday reported just one new Covid-19 case, according to the state’s health bulletin. The state has 686 active cases with 27 in GB Nagar, showed the data.

Travellers from high-risk states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Sikkim are under surveillance since August 1. As per the government order, every week, the list of high-risk states will be updated on the official website -- http://dgmhup.gov.in -- of director general (medical health), UP.