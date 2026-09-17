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300 sanitation workers begin strike in Noida

Noida: Around 300 sanitation workers went on strike in Noida starting Tuesday, demanding job regularisation and salary hike, officials said on Wednesday

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 08:07:30 IST
By Asmita Seth
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Noida: Around 300 sanitation workers went on strike in Noida starting Tuesday, demanding job regularisation and salary hike, officials said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the workers gathered at the Noida authority office in Sector 96 and later discussed their demands with officials. (HT Archive)
On Wednesday afternoon, the workers gathered at the Noida authority office in Sector 96 and later discussed their demands with officials. (HT Archive)

On Wednesday afternoon, the workers gathered at the Noida authority office in Sector 96 and later discussed their demands with officials.

“No solution could be found today. They rejected our main demand to end contractual work and have called another meeting on Friday,” said Nitin Kumar, president, NCR Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Union Congress.

Sanitation workers shared their grievances. “I have been working for 20 years but earn 18,000. We want job regularisation and the monthly wages hiked to 25,000. We have demanded it many times, but nothing happens,” said Jaidev, a sanitation worker.

Noida Authority officials said regularisation was not possible as the workers were employed through contractors. Also, these workers get around 21,000 a month, including provident fund and other benefits.

“Their demand to become full-time employees is not genuine. Also, 2,000-3,000 is added every time the tender is renewed. The new tender will come by this month-end,” said SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority, adding that 5 lakh in medical support is approved for them.

There was no clarity from workers on when their strike would end.

 
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