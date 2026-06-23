4 arrested for attempting to abduct real-estate developer in Sahibabad

Ghaziabad: Police on Monday arrested four friends near Shyam Park Industrial Area for allegedly attempting to abduct a 35-year-old real-estate developer in Sahibabad last week, police said.

Police identified the suspects as 22-year-old man, who masterminded the plan, and his three friends aged 25, 26, and 29. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the suspects as 22-year-old man, who masterminded the plan, and his three friends aged 25, 26, and 29.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the police, the prime suspect hatched the plan to abduct the builder, identified as Rajesh Pandey, a resident of Vasundhara, after allegedly finding out about his “flourishing” business through his father. Then he roped in the other three to earn quick money and started tracking Pandey’s movements, police said.

Around 11pm on June 16, the four armed suspects arrived in a Maruti Swift and cornered Pandey’s car near Jhandapur, police said. They threatened Pandey with guns and tried to pull him out of his car, added police.

“However, Pandey managed to speed away and escaped. He informed the police and an FIR was registered at the Link Road police station on June 21. During the investigation, police found that the Swift car had been following Pandey for about 15 days. Police traced the car’s registration number, which led them to the four suspects,” ACP (Sahibabad) Amit Saxena told HT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, Pandey initially thought it was a case of road rage, but investigation established abduction, as the same car was seen following Pandey on multiple days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Pandey initially thought it was a case of road rage, but investigation established abduction, as the same car was seen following Pandey on multiple days. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The 22-year-old prime suspect told police that his father has a property business and he knew Pandey, police said, adding that the father’s role was not established.

“The four men also procured illegal weapons online. They had planned to demand a ransom of ₹5 crore from Pandey,” the ACP added. Police said the four suspects were booked under BNS sections for criminal conspiracy), 126(1) (wrongful restraint), 140 (kidnapping or abduction), and 62 (attempting offence punishable with life imprisonment).