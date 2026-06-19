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4 vehicles fined for dumping garbage in Greater Noida’s Zeta-1

Greater Noida fines four tractor-trolleys ₹25,000 each for illegal waste dumping in a green belt, amid ongoing efforts to combat sanitation issues.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 05:00 AM IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: Civic authorities in Greater Noida said they have fined four tractor-trolleys 25,000 each this week for allegedly dumping waste in a green belt and in an open plot in Sector Zeta I instead of taking it to authorised disposal sites.

Illegal dumping of waste collected from residential societies continues to be a major sanitation and environmental concern in Greater Noida. (HT Photos)
Illegal dumping of waste collected from residential societies continues to be a major sanitation and environmental concern in Greater Noida. (HT Photos)

Officials said the vehicles were intercepted by teams from the Greater Noida authority’s health department during an inspection drive earlier this week.

The authority imposed a fine of 25,000 on each vehicle, taking the total penalty to 1 lakh. Officials warned that repeat violations could invite stricter action, including seizure of vehicles.

Illegal dumping of waste collected from residential societies continues to be a major sanitation and environmental concern in Greater Noida.

Residents said illegal dumping remains a recurring problem near residential sectors. “The foul smell becomes unbearable, especially during summer and monsoon. Such sites also attract stray animals and insects,” said Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Sector Zeta I.

Anupam Kacker, another resident said, “The concern is not only about cleanliness but also hygiene. Open dumping affects the surrounding environment and creates inconvenience for people living nearby.”

Officials said the vehicles were carrying waste from residential societies when they were caught dumping it in the vacant plot. The drivers were identified and fined on the spot.

“Open dumping of waste not only affects cleanliness but also creates environmental and public health concerns. Waste generated by residential societies must be transported and disposed of through authorised channels only,” said Lakshmi V S, additional CEO, Greater Noida authority .

Officials urged RWAs, residents and waste handlers to support scientific waste management and prevent illegal dumping. “Surveillance has been increased at vulnerable sites and enforcement drives will continue, with strict action against violators.”

The action comes amid ongoing efforts by civic authorities to improve waste management practices and prevent open dumping, added officials.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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