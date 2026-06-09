4-member team to probe plaster fall incident in Gr Noida society

Greater Noida: Two days after a 46-year-old Harley Davidson-riding man died after a piece of plaster allegedly fell on him from a 19-floor high-rise, causing him to crash into an aluminium mesh installed in a shaft in Greater Noida’s Sector 1, a four-member team has been formed to probe the incident, police said on Monday.

The victim, Vikas Chawla, a resident of Ambar by Arihant Society, was not wearing a helmet while heading to a nearby shop when plaster from a D-block high-rise building fell on him. (Representational image)

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The victim, Vikas Chawla, a resident of Ambar by Arihant Society, who was not wearing a helmet, died after plaster from the D-block high-rise building fell on him on Saturday, said officials.

Due to the sudden impact, Chawla, lost control of the bike, and his head rammed into an aluminium mesh fitted in a shaft. Society residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead and alerted the police, they added.

Police on Sunday registered a case for causing death by negligence against the builder and the society’s maintenance agency and arrested the in-charge of maintenance.

“We have formed a four-member team to investigate the incident thoroughly and record the statements of the builder, AOA members, maintenance staff, and others associated with the incident,” a senior police official told HT, asking not to be named, adding, “Our investigation is on to identify whose negligence led to the death. It is too early to comment.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar, ACP (Central Noida) said, “Chawla’s autopsy has revealed he suffered two severe head injuries and one shoulder injury. He died due to severe head injuries.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar, ACP (Central Noida) said, “Chawla’s autopsy has revealed he suffered two severe head injuries and one shoulder injury. He died due to severe head injuries.” {{/usCountry}}

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“If Chawla had worn a helmet, he might have survived, as the post-mortem report indicated that he suffered grievous head injuries,” he added.

During the preliminary investigation, negligence of any individual could not be ascertained, officials said.

For residents, however, the incident has heightened fears about their safety. “We have barricaded several areas within the society where plaster could potentially fall,” said Tushar Jyoti Panda, president of the Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA) of Ambar by Arihant

“Over the past two days, residents’ movement within the society has decreased because we do not know where plaster might collapse next. As the police investigation is still underway, repair work will begin only after it is completed and in accordance with the directions of the authorities,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Greater Noida authority is also planning to conduct structural audit of the high-rises. The district has more than 5,000 high-rise buildings.