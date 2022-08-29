Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / 5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion

5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion

noida news
Updated on Aug 29, 2022 05:09 AM IST




ANI |

As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said.

According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20).

Soon after the information was received a team of police reached the spot.

After immersion, the idol got stuck in the middle of the river. Then, six boys entered the river, out of which only one managed to come back and five boys drowned, the police said.

The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem. All were residents of Salarpur village, Greater Noida, the police added.

