Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna breach danger mark, continue to rise

Showing a rising trend for the past over 76 hours, both the Ganga and Yamuna crossed the danger level of 84.73 metres in Prayagraj on Friday. With the water level of both the rivers still rising and inundating fresh areas, district administration is on high alert, evacuating the affected families and moving them to the safer places and at the flood-relief camps set up by it.

At 6am, the water level in river Ganga was recorded in Phaphamau at 84.56 mts while at Chhatnag, it was flowing at 83.89mts. Likewise, water level in river Yamuna at Naini was recorded at 84.53 mts.

The danger level of both the rivers is 84.734 metres in Prayagraj. Highest flood level (HFL) that the rivers attained in 1978 at the three sites where the water levels are measured was 97.980 metres for Ganga at Phaphamau, 88.030 metres at Chhatnag and 97.990 metres at Naini.

By 12 noon on Friday, the water level in the Ganga was recorded in Phaphamau at 84.78 metres having crossed the danger mark while at Chhatnag, it was 84.09 metres. Likewise, water level in river Yamuna at Naini was recorded at 84.68 metres. By 2pm, the Ganga was flowing at 84.85 metres at Phaphamau and at 84.12 metres at Chhatnag even as Yamuna was at 84.74 metres having also breached the danger level mark.

At 4pm, Ganga was flowing at 84.91 metres at Phaphamau and 84.18 metres (still below danger mark) at Chhatnag. However, Ganga, while maintaining it rising trend, was recorded at 84.81 metres in Naini.

Officials of the flood control unit said that water level in Ganga was still increasing at a pace of around 6cm every two hours while Yamuna was rising at a rate of 7cm.

The situation might worsen as large parts of Madhya Pradesh are receiving fresh rains causing increase in volume of water in rivers Chambal, Betwa and Ken. With the increased level in the barrages located on these rivers, the same is being released, causing increase in the level of water in river Yamuna.

“Since all the three tributaries of river Yamuna are swelling at an alarming rate, the level of water in Yamuna at Prayagraj and downstream would increase for the next 48 hours before it gets stable and starts receding,” said Brijesh Kumar Verma, executive engineer, department of Irrigation.

Now, the flood water has entered further into various localities like Ganga Nagar, Newada, Ashok Nagar, Beli Gaon, parts of Rajapur, Salori, Bada and Chota Baghara, Badra Sanauti, Daraganj and areas near Nagvasuki temple among others.

Similarly, with the level of water increasing in Yamuna, flood water has reached the Baradari located on its bank at Baluaghat.

As several of the localities are marooned by floods, many flood-relief camps have been setup by the administration which are providing shelter and food to the flood-affected people.

Meanwhile, administration and NDRF (national disaster relief force) are helping the locals to shift to safer places as well as keeping a strict vigil on the flood level.

“We have arrived here at Prayagraj with 30 personnel and four boats for providing our services to the flood-affected areas,” said officer in-charge of the NDRF, inspector, BK Tiwari.

Meanwhile, floods have affected every section of the people, be its students preparing for competitions, priests serving pilgrims at Sangam area, people residing in the low-lying areas on the banks of both the rivers.

The panda and their clients were seen occupying the roads leading to the Sangam area. Likewise, businessmen selling religious items near the temple and Sangam too have now shifted their belongings to the higher-located roads of the area. Those coming to perform religious rituals are somehow managing in the limited space.

Likewise, locals living in the flood-affected areas are somehow managing their routine life. With majority of the family members shifted to relief camps, few male members have stayed back to prevent any theft. With no power, nights are more troublesome for the locals.

The district administration has established 13 relief camps in different localities of the city and five in rural areas. “The 13 camps are accommodating locals affected by the floods and we are trying our best to provide best of the facilities to 3,413 locals from 786 families presently staying in the camps. The number of people in relief camps is expected to cross over 3,500 by the end of the day on Friday. The count can further rise with the increase in water levels of both the rivers,” said ADM (finance and revenue), Jagdambha Singh, who is the district nodal in charge of affairs related to all natural disasters.

The official shared that a total of 45 boats too had been deployed to help people. These included 15 at Chota Baghada and STP area in Sadar tehsil, seven boats at Salori area, two at Kasariya Damopur in Dhumanganj, 10 at Rajapur, three at Meja and five at Bhadra Sanauti in Phulpur tehsil area.

Those staying in the relief camps had a mixed response on the facilities provided by the district administration. While the youngsters were not much satisfied with the amenities, the elders were seen trying to persuade them that since these were testing times, everyone should make the best use of whatever was provided by the administration.