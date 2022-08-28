₹500 crore gone with wind with demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida
It took the realtor 5 years to build Supertech’s 102 and 97 meters tall twin towers in Noida before the Allahabad high court first ordered their demolition in 2014 for violations of building regulations
₹500 crore has gone down the drain as the Supertech’s twin towers, Apex and Ceyane, in Noida’s Sector 93A were demolished following Supreme Court’s order, turning the structures into ashes on Sunday. The Noida authority said that 28,000 metric tonnes of construction will be generated out of this demolition and it will be treated at the Sector 80 treatment plant. Residents expressed mixed reactions towards the demolition order of the Supreme Court that termed the construction of twin towers illegal as they were built in violation of building regulations.
“We respect the SC order but to save the money spent on the construction of this building should have been handed over to the government that can rehabilitate the city’s homeless people or it could have turned into a hospital or any other charitable cause instead of wasting so much funds,” said Alok Singh, a founder member of the Active Citizen Team.
Another resident Sunil Mishra from Sector 135 said, “SC order gives a lesson to all of those, who take laws for granted and go to the extreme to flout rules to make money thereby cheating the investors or homebuyers.”
According to Supertech Limited, it invested ₹25 crore in land buying for this project and another ₹25 crore was invested in the obtainment of layout sanctions as one has to pay the approval cost to the Noida authority. The realtor bought this 8,000 square meters of land for Apex and Ceyane in 2009 along with other land parcels of 46,000 square metres on which Emerald Court’s 11 residential towers were standing. It took the realtor 5 years to build these two 102 and 97 meters tall towers before the Allahabad high court first ordered demolition in 2014 for violations of building regulations.
“We made ₹450 crore investment in construction material including steel, cement, sand, labour, bank loan, interest and other expanses in these two towers named Apex and Ceyane. We have already borne ₹500 crore cost in 2014, when Allahabad high court ordered demolition. However it does not mean it will affect other projects because we will continue to deliver units in other projects smoothly,” said RK Arora chairman of Supertech Limited.
The Supertech Limited maintained that the twin tower demolition will not impact the construction of their ongoing projects or operation of the Company and that they are committed to giving delivery of units to the allottees.
“We have a strong record of delivering more than 40,000 Flats during the last 7 years and we shall continue to give delivery to our buyers under our “Mission Completion – 2022” under which we have undertaken a target of delivering 7,000 units by December, 2022,” added Arora.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
