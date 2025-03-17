5,267 traffic fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar during Holi; 7 held for assault

Noida The Noida traffic police issued 5,267 traffic violation challans on March 14 and 15 across the Gautam Budh Nagar district as part of a crackdown on traffic violations during Holi, officers said on Sunday. Multiple checkpoints were set up in Noida and Greater Noida to enforce road safety measures, they added. According to Noida traffic police data, 2,411 challans were issued on March 14 and 2,586 on March 15. Of these, 2,305 challans were issued manually, while 2,962 were generated using the Integrated Security Traffic Management System (ISTMS) camera. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to Noida traffic police data, 2,411 challans were issued on March 14 and 2,586 on March 15. Of these, 2,305 challans were issued manually, while 2,962 were generated using the Integrated Security Traffic Management System (ISTMS) cameras, said traffic inspector Vinay Singh.

During the enforcement drive, the police targeted violations such as riding two-wheelers without helmets, drunken driving, using black film on four-wheelers, and wrong-lane driving, officers said. “On March 14, 1,356 challans were issued for riding without wearing a helmet, 216 for tripling on two-wheelers, 189 for wrong-lane driving, and 17 for drunken driving,” said Singh.

Similarly, on March 15, 1,386 challans were issued for helmetless riding, 146 for tripling on two-wheelers, 106 for wrong-lane driving, and three for using black film on cars, traffic police said. Additionally, 19 vehicles were seized, and challans were issued under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, they added.

Drop in violations compared to last year

Compared to last year, Noida traffic police issued 12,284 challans, including 8,110 e-challans for riding two-wheelers without helmets, 372 for driving without seatbelts, 906 for tripling on two-wheelers, 82 for using a mobile phone while driving, 402 for no-parking violations, 633 for wrong-lane driving, 79 for sound pollution, 32 for air pollution, 337 for faulty number plates, 441 for jumping red lights, 172 for driving without a license, 306 for speeding, and 412 for other traffic violations.

Seven held in two separate assault cases on Holi

Apart from traffic violations, two separate assault cases were reported in Greater Noida West on Holi, leading to the arrest of seven people, police said. Both incidents occurred in high-rise societies under Bisrakh police station limits.

In the first case, four security guards from Amrapali Leisure Park Society were arrested for allegedly assaulting residents with sticks. “It came to the fore that on March 14, when a group of people were playing loud music on a DJ to celebrate Holi, another group protested. When both groups got into a heated argument, the security guards intervened and, in an attempt to pacify the situation, ended up assaulting the residents,” said Bisrakh station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Singh.

In the second incident, which took place at Green Arch Society on March 14, a video of the altercation went viral on Saturday, prompting police action. The police arrested Prashant Bhist, 30, a resident of Green Arch Society; Kartik Chouhan, 29, a resident of Gaur City 2; and Abhishek Bhandari, 20, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Delhi.

Both cases were registered under sections 125 and 135 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at Bisrakh police station on Saturday. Further investigation is underway, police said.