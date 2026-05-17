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82-year-old surrenders after killing wife in Ghaziabad; arrested

An 82-year-old man killed his wife, 75, with an axe in Ghaziabad, suspecting infidelity. He surrendered to police after the attack.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:36 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: An 82-year-old man bludgeoned his 75-year-old wife to death with an axe while she was asleep in Muradnagar on Saturday and then surrendered at a police post with the murder weapon, officials said.

At the time of the incident, their elder daughter’s two children, aged 14 and 11, were also home, police said. (Photo for representation)

Police identified the suspect as Harpal Singh and the woman as Urmila Devi. Officials said the incident happened around 3.30am at their house in Rawli, Muradnagar.

According to police, the duo had been living at their married daughter’s house for the past six months. At the time of the incident, their elder daughter’s two children, aged 14 and 11, were also home, police added.

Police said the 82-year-old suspected his wife of having an affair with her son-in-law, which led to disputes.

“The woman was sleeping early Saturday morning, and her husband pulled out an axe from the house and landed multiple blows on her head and face, severely injuring her. Then, the suspect walked to the nearest police station with the weapon and told policemen he should be arrested for murdering his wife,” ACP (Modinagar) Bhaskar Verma told HT.

According to officials, the couple has two married daughters and a son, who died about five years ago in Ludhiana.

“The elder daughter of the deceased and the suspect filed a formal complaint and an FIR under BNS Section 103(1) (murder) was registered against Harpal Singh. He was formally arrested upon complaint. He told police that his wife was sleeping in one bed while he was sleeping on the other. Early in the morning, he woke up and pulled out an axe kept at home. He then landed multiple blows on his sleeping wife,” Gopal Chauhan, senior sub-inspector of Muradnagar police station, told HT.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

ghaziabad murder
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