Advisory issued for test blast at Supertech twin towers in Noida
Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, the firms chosen by the Noida authority to demolish the Supertech twin towers, have issued an advisory to residents in neighbouring areas ahead of the test blast at the site in Sector 93A in Noida on April 10 (Sunday).
The 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — are expected to be demolished on May 22, following a Supreme Court order. However, a test or trial blast is required to determine the exact quantity of explosives required for the main blast. The test blast will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday.
The advisory stated that all residents are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing in their balconies between 2.15pm and 2.45pm.
“The advisory is for residents’ own safety. The police will form a perimeter and we expect that residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village don’t loiter around in the common areas,” said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering.
Traffic will also remain suspended on the stretch outside the twin towers for 30 minutes (from 2.15pm to 2.45pm). While traffic police will provide security and cordon off the area, emergency services such as fire tenders and ambulances will also be kept on standby. Additionally, teams from the Noida authority, Supertech Group, pollution department and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will also be present near the site during Sunday’s trial blast. Once the blast is executed, a report will be prepared within a week, giving details related to the kind and quantity of explosives that will be needed for the demolition of the entire twin towers next month.
Meanwhile, the managing director of Jet Demolitions, Joseph Brinkmann, will also be present along with the firm’s security head, Marthinus Botha.
Jet Demolitions, a South African firm and partner of Edifice Engineering, is credited with the demolition of one of the tallest structures across the world so far. Brinkmann will be the brain behind the entire demolition exercise and will design the details of the controlled implosion.
Jet Demolitions has won several awards for the demolition of the 108-metre-tall Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2019. The building was situated at a distance of only 7.8 metres to another building in a crowded area and about 920 kilograms of explosives were used to bring it down. The Noida twin towers are 103 metres tall and the closest building is about eight metres away.
For the test blast, five columns — four in the basement and one on the 14th floor — will be exploded only in the Apex tower.
-
Targets put in place as Delhi CM Kejriwal reviews plan to provide 2mn jobs in 5 years
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday identified sectors, approved an initial plan of action, and reviewed steps that need to be taken to fulfil an important goal set by the state government in its 2022-23 budget -- creating 2 million jobs in the city in the next five years. He added that the need is to and make Delhi an example for other states to follow in the employment sector.
-
Robbers loot over ₹2 crore from cash van in Rohtak
Two bike-borne armed assailants allegedly looted a cash van of ₹2.62 crore after shooting at the security guard near an ATM in Rohtak's Sector 1 on Friday. Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Singh Meena said two bike-borne men were waiting near the ATM when the cash van reached there. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and robbery against two assailants.
-
INSO chief levels allegation against MDU V-C
Jannayak Janata Party student wing INSO's national president Pradeep Deswal on Friday levelled serious allegations against Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh that he had provided free auditorium on March 22 to some students, who were booked at PGIMS police station for stopping Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's cavalcade earlier.
-
Threatening mining contractor in Yamunanagar: Gangster Kala Rana in STF remand again
Eight days after remaining in the custody of special task force of the Haryana Police in connection with the murder of an Ambala-based goldsmith, dreaded gangster Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana was on Friday remanded again, this time for threatening a mining contractor and a BJP leader for extortion in Yamunanagar. The gangster was presented before a Yamunanagar court and sent to five-day STF remand, inspector Parveen Sharma said.
-
Delhi’s budget private schools seek recognition for pre-primary classes
A number of budget private schools in Delhi that were allocated students under the reserved categories in nursery and kindergarten until last year are no longer eligible to admit students to these classes for want of recognition for pre-primary classes, said the management of such schools. West Delhi's Rajdhani Public School is one such school. “It seems like the education department wants to reduce its spending on reimbursement for EWS/DG admissions,” Gupta said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics