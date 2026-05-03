After court push, work on 66-MLD Khoda STP starts; completion pushed to 2028

NOIDA: Construction of the long-delayed 66-MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Khoda-Makanpur in Ghaziabad has begun, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court. It added that key hurdles, including encroachments and access-related disputes, were resolved.

The development comes weeks after the apex court reprimanded the state government for failing to provide a clear timeline (HT)

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The development comes weeks after the apex court reprimanded the state government for failing to provide a clear timeline and for not resolving land access issues.

In a compliance affidavit filed on April 28, the government said the project has moved to the execution stage after the site was cleared and handed over. The latest affidavit, however, indicates a significant revision in timelines. While work has commenced, the project is now slated for completion by June 30, 2028, as against an earlier target of October 2024.

The court, in its February 24 hearing, had expressed concern over the absence of a definite schedule and directed the state to ensure that the land earmarked for the STP is freed from encroachments so that construction can begin at the earliest.

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{{^usCountry}} Delays and execution gaps {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delays and execution gaps {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the affidavit, the executing agency for the project was finalised only in 2024, and land transfer and possession completed between September and December that year, leading to the delay in starting construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the affidavit, the executing agency for the project was finalised only in 2024, and land transfer and possession completed between September and December that year, leading to the delay in starting construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The project, estimated to cost ₹140.92 crore, involves not just the STP but also supporting infrastructure such as intercepting sewers and effluent pipelines. Photographs annexed to the affidavit show ongoing excavation, pipeline laying and road restoration work at the site and adjoining areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project, estimated to cost ₹140.92 crore, involves not just the STP but also supporting infrastructure such as intercepting sewers and effluent pipelines. Photographs annexed to the affidavit show ongoing excavation, pipeline laying and road restoration work at the site and adjoining areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A project layout submitted to the court indicates that treated effluent will be discharged into the Hindon Cut canal after intercepting sewage currently flowing through drains on both the Noida and Delhi sides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A project layout submitted to the court indicates that treated effluent will be discharged into the Hindon Cut canal after intercepting sewage currently flowing through drains on both the Noida and Delhi sides. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Capacity under scrutiny {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Capacity under scrutiny {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposed plant has been designed for a capacity of 66 MLD, which the state said is based on projected population growth up to 2041 and in line with standard sewerage planning norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed plant has been designed for a capacity of 66 MLD, which the state said is based on projected population growth up to 2041 and in line with standard sewerage planning norms. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Supreme Court had earlier flagged whether the proposed capacity would be adequate in view of increasing wastewater generation in recent years. The affidavit acknowledges that the issue of capacity adequacy may require further examination.

The state has also flagged continuing on-ground challenges — high-voltage electricity lines passing over the site are affecting construction over nearly 6,000 sqm, requiring relocation.

In addition, laying of sewer lines along roads under the Noida Authority involves permissions and payment of restoration charges, which are still in process.

Technical clearances and next steps

The affidavit states that the project’s structural and engineering designs have been vetted by institutions including IIT Delhi and IIT (BHU).

The Khoda STP is part of a broader effort to address untreated sewage flowing into drains that ultimately discharge into the Yamuna — an issue that has remained under judicial scrutiny.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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