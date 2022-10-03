After fire at Durga Puja pandal in Badohi, police review safety at Noida venues

The Gautam Budh Nagar police and the fire department on Monday reviewed security and fire safety arrangements at Ramlila fairs and Durga Puja pandals in the district, after five people were killed and over 60 injured in a fire at a Durga Puja pandal in Badohi district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The officials visited prominent Ramlila venues in Noida, including those in sectors 21, 62 and 46 and the Durga Puja pandals in sectors 21, 26, 34 and 63.

“Vulnerable spots in these venues were checked thoroughly and directions were issued to organisers where negligence was found. The fire department has been instructed to issue the organisers notices over the lack of security and fire safety preparedness at these venues,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

He said fitness certificates have been taken from Ramlila organisers where mechanical swings and rides are currently being operated at fairs. On Saturday, four people were injured after a swing ride at a Ramlila fair in Ghanta Ghar, Ghaziabad, malfunctioned.

“We also reviewed all emergency exits at venues and arrangements for crowd control,” said the DCP.

Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said most venues had loose wiring and electricity connections. “Apart from that, people running the food stalls at the Ramlila fairs and Durga Puja pandals need to be careful with using gas cylinders for cooking as tents are made of cloth, which is inflammable. Notices are being issued to pandals and fairs where arrangements were found to be inadequate,” he said.

Chander said action will be taken against the organisers if they do not comply with directives for rectifying shortcomings within three days. “If the establishment does not implement the directives by the fire department in three days, criminal action will be taken against the organisers,” he said.

Three boys and two women were killed in the fire at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Bhadohi district on Sunday evening, district officials said. Around 150 people were said to be present at the event when the fire broke out during the aarti session to mark the seventh day or Saptami of of Navratri festivities.

