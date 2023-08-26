After minor boy’s death in Ghaziabad, police files FIR for murder

Police have taken suo motu cognizance and registered an FIR of murder after a 12-year-old boy from Khoda, who was allegedly attacked by his neighbour, died under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, on August 24. (Representative Image)

Police said the suo motu action was taken as the deceased boy’s parents did not come forward to file a police complaint till date.

According to police, the injured and visibly bleeding child figured in several videos on social media alleging that their neighbour had allegedly forcibly entered their house and used a knife to inflict injuries on him.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Police added that since the child’s parents have not come forward, they are yet to ascertain the date and time of the alleged attacked.

After the boy’s death, the Delhi Police intimated the Ghaziabad police.

Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon), said, “The FIR has been registered at Khoda police station, after taking cognisance of the viral videos and against the neighbour whose name is mentioned by the boy in the videos. The suo motu FIR was registered by police as the child’s parents have not turned up so far to file any complaint or give their statements. We are trying to trace them. This has also delayed the autopsy proceedings but our officers are trying to expedite it.”

According to police, they have scanned several CCTV footage from the area and have not come across any “direct evidence” against the neighbour so far.

Police also added that the neighbour and the boy’s family had frequent altercations over petty issues.

“The statements made by the boy in the videos seems to have been made at the prompting of the person recording the videos. His words and statements appeared to have been tutored,” a senior police officer, probing the matter, said, asking not to be named.

The different videos of the child were also shared from a X handle in the name of his mother which became active only in August 2023.

“The neighbour used to throw waste in my house. The police did not take any action on my complaint and threatened to jail us if we took any action against the neighbour. I approached different police officers but no action was taken against him. Due to his harassment, I did not allow my children to step out and the door of my house remained locked from inside. I went to different hospitals with my injured child and finally, AIIMS admitted my child, where he died,” the mother told media persons on Friday.

Police said that the suspect neighbour, named in the FIR, has already joined the investigation.

“He is being questioned in detail and there has been no arrest in the case so far. Our teams are working on the case and are also waiting for the boy’s parents to arrive and give their statements and details of the alleged attack on the child,” the DCP said.

