Allahabad high court issues notice to Noida authority on registry ban

The Allahabad high court issued notices to the Noida authority and other government bodies concerned on Friday on a petition filed by apartment owners of the Gaur Sportswood housing project in Sector 79. The petitioners, comprising a group of 44 apartment owners, demanded the removal of a 2020 registry ban and execution of tripartite sub-lease deeds for their apartments under the Sports City group housing scheme. The dispute centres on the Sports City group housing scheme, which required realtors to develop world-class sports infrastructure on 70% of the allotted land. Instead, developers prioritised residential projects, leading the Noida authority to ban registries, map approvals, and occupancy certificates in January 2021. (HT Photo)

Also Read: Noida: 76 held for running call centre to dupe US nationals of money

The court’s direction, issued on December 13 by a bench of justices Anish Kumar Gupta and Manoj Kumar Gupta, requires the Noida authority to respond by the next hearing on January 10, 2025. “The counsel for the respondent-development authority to obtain instructions. Put up as fresh on January 10, 2025,” the court stated.

Also Read: 15 shelter homes set up for winters in Greater Noida, Noida

The dispute centres on the Sports City group housing scheme, which required realtors to develop world-class sports infrastructure on 70% of the allotted land. Instead, developers prioritised residential projects, leading the Noida authority to ban registries, map approvals, and occupancy certificates in January 2021. The ban impacts housing projects in Sectors 78, 79, 150, and other areas, affecting around 30,000 apartment owners.

Also Read: Noida: Honeytrap, extortion gang busted, five arrested

As per the petition, the Noida authority allotted 727,500 square metres of land under the Sports City scheme to Xanadu Realcon Pvt. Ltd. on March 28, 2011. Of this, 80,000 square metres were handed over on November 11, 2011, and later subdivided among associated companies. Gaur Sportswood Private Limited developed 800 apartments on 40,000 square metres of this land, promising registries to homebuyers.

During the hearing, developers argued that inadequate land allotments by the authority hindered sports facility development. The Noida authority, however, cited violations of project norms, including revenue loss and non-compliance with the 70% land use condition. The authority recommended an inquiry into land allotment under the Sports City scheme in 2021, which is still ongoing.

HT contacted both developers multiple times for comments regarding Noida authority’s allegations but received no response.

Buyers seek legal title to apartments

A group of 44 apartment owners filed a writ petition a month ago, arguing that the ban prevents them from obtaining legal ownership of their homes despite paying the full cost and fulfilling all obligations. “We should not suffer due to the realtor’s failure to develop sports facilities as required under the scheme,” said petitioner Sanwarjeet Dasoundi.

Another petitioner, Vishal Garg, said: “The realtor has obtained the completion certificate and financial no-dues certificate, which are mandatory for the registry. Despite this, we are denied our rights.”

Apartment owners also claim the authority allowed the construction and sale of units despite knowing the violations. “Why did the authority let innocent buyers invest if it wasn’t going to allow registries later?” asked petitioner Sharad K. Singh.

They also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida authority for dragging the issue under the pretext of inquiries. “We demand the ban be lifted so we can obtain legal titles to our properties,” said Garg.

In response, Noida authority CEO Lokesh M said, “The ban was imposed in 2021 due to some violations. Since then, the matter has been pending before the state government. We will take appropriate steps following the high court’s order.”