Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida: 76 held for running call centre to dupe US nationals of money

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Dec 14, 2024 05:48 AM IST

They used to send a bug to US citizens’ laptops, once their target clicked on it, a phone number of a call centre would start displaying on the screen, blocking the entire function of their laptop

76 people were arrested on Friday for allegedly operating a call centre in Sector 63, Noida, and duping US citizens of money, said police, adding that their modus operandi involved sending a bug into the laptops of their intended targets and then taking money from them to fix it. They also cheated the US nationals on the pretext of offering loans.

Upon getting information about the call centre from an informer, a team raided a building in block A in Sector 63 and found people in communication with US citizens. (Suni Ghosh/HT Photo)
Upon getting information about the call centre from an informer, a team raided a building in block A in Sector 63 and found people in communication with US citizens. (Suni Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said the call centre was functional for one-and-a-half months, and identified the racket’s alleged masterminds as Kurunal Ray, 37; Saurabh Rajput, 30; Sajid Ali, 32; and Sadiq Thakur, 40, originally from Gujarat, residing in Noida.

“They hired 72 people, including nine women, to run the call centre. The employees were paid between 20,000 and 25,000 for working from Monday to Friday as per eastern standard time,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“Upon getting information about the call centre from an informer, a team raided a building in block A in Sector 63 and found people in communication with US citizens,” an officer said.

During the probe, the suspects revealed that they used to send a bug to US citizens’ laptops. Once their target clicked on it, a phone number of a call centre would start displaying on the screen, blocking the entire function of their laptop.

“When their target clicks on the number, they dupe them by posing as customer care executives of a prominent company,” said Avasthy, adding that they used to buy US citizens’ data from a private firm.

The suspects also duped US citizens by offering loans at reasonable interest rates. They used to collect charges for this service by making them purchase gift cards and also via money laundering.

Police recovered 58 laptops, 45 telephones, 24 mobile phones, and other equipment. All 76 have been booked under section 319 (cheating by personation), 318 (cheating), and 336 (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 63 station on Friday, the DCP added.

On November 21, Noida police busted a similar call centre that allegedly duped foreign nationals after hacking their laptops, said police, adding that 11 accused were arrested.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On