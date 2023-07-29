Two Haryana-based criminals held after gunfight in Noida

Two alleged members of the notorious ‘Bhandari Kranti’ gang of Haryana, were arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police following a gunfight in Phase 1 area of Noida on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Police recovered three pistols, live cartridges, two fake ID cards of the Delhi Police’s crime branch and a Kia car bearing Haryana registration number from the duo. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, one of the two suspects is wanted in over two dozen cases of robbery, murder and extortion in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Police received information about the two suspects on Friday afternoon after an IT professional working in Sector 6 submitted a complaint. He said that two men claiming to be from the Delhi Police’s crime branch had come to his office at around 9.30 pm on Thursday and wanted to meet the owner of his firm.

“The complainant, Jagrut, called the owner of the IT firm Sagar (goes by his first name) downstairs following which the two suspects forced them into a car and demanded ₹10 lakh,” the complaint stated.

It further said, “The two suspects took us hostage inside the car and assaulted us. They also threatened to kill us if we did not pay ₹10 lakh ransom money. They were armed as well. After taking the vehicle around sectors 2,5,6,7 and 15, they stopped the car to relieve themselves when Jagrut and Sagar managed to escape”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase 1 police station, police said.

Police said they were looking out for the suspects on Friday night. “Around 11pm, a white car was spotted on a road in Phase 1 area. We began to follow the vehicle, but the occupants tried to evade arrest. Soon, the car collided with a police barricade. The two men left the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. As our officers chased them, one of the suspects opened fire,” said Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police also returned fire, injuring one of the suspects, who is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital, while the second suspect was nabbed from the spot.

“The suspects have been identified as Manish alias Bhandari, who hails from Rohtak and Adarsh from Jind. They are members of the ‘Bhandari Kranti’ gang, which ranks 10 on Haryana Police’s list of hardened criminal gangs. Manish has over two dozen cases of robbery, murder and extortion registered against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” said ADCP Avasthy.

Police recovered three pistols, live cartridges, two fake ID cards of the Delhi Police’s crime branch and a Kia car bearing Haryana registration number from the duo.

“Adarsh has been produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” the ADCP added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail