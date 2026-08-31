Anti-power theft drive: About 3,000 illegal connections disconnected in Noida

Noida The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Saturday dismantled a network of illegal electricity supply in the Hindon floodplain area of Chhajarsi Colony in Sector 63, officials said. Around 3,000 unauthorised connections were disconnected and 10 illegally installed distribution transformers were taken into UPPCL’s possession during the drive.

19 people were found to be directly involved in illegal consumption or unauthorised distribution of electricity. FIRs will be registered against them at the Anti-Power Theft police station, said officials. (HT Photos)

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Officials said that around 300 metres of an illegal 11kV high-voltage wire was also seized during the operation carried out by teams of UPPCL.

The action was conducted on a feeder incurring high loss in the Hindon river floodplain area of Chhajarsi Colony. According to power discom officials, the scale of the illegal network went beyond individual instances of power theft, with unauthorised infrastructure being used to distribute electricity in the area.

“During checking, we found a large number of unauthorised connections along with an illegal distribution network. Around 3,000 such connections were identified and disconnected, while 10 unauthorised distribution transformers and nearly 300 metres of 11-kV primary conductor were taken into departmental possession,” an electricity department official said.

The department said 19 people were found to be directly involved in illegal consumption or unauthorised distribution of electricity. FIRs againstall 19 will be registered at the Anti-Power Theft police station in Sector 63 under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials also said they were told that some people in the area were collecting money from locals in the name of providing electricity. A separate complaint has been submitted over the alleged illegal collection, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials also said they were told that some people in the area were collecting money from locals in the name of providing electricity. A separate complaint has been submitted over the alleged illegal collection, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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“This was not merely a case of individual electricity theft. The presence of unauthorised transformers and an 11kV network indicated an illegal system through which electricity was being supplied. Such installations are also a serious public safety hazard,” the official said.

The drive was undertaken as part of UPPCL’s continuing enforcement campaign in high-loss areas of Gautam Budh Nagar to reduce aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses and curb electricity theft.

“Dismantling of the unauthorised network is intended to address safety risks arising from unapproved electrical infrastructure in the floodplain. Similar surprise enforcement drives would continue in the district,” said Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited chief engineer, Noida zone, Sanjay Jain.

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The discom has urged residents to use electricity only through a valid connection and a meter installed by the power utility.