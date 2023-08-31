Two arrested, one minor detained for rape of 13-year-old girl in Ghaziabad

Two 19-year-old men were arrested and their minor friend apprehended for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl at the house of one of the suspects after the minor boy brought her there on the pretext of an outing, police said, adding that the alleged incident took place on August 24.

Police said the arrests were made and the minor taken into custody after the girl’s father approached the police on Wednesday with a complaint.

Based on his complaint, police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 376da (gang-rape of woman under 16 years of age), 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The girl is a student of class 8 at a local school, said police.

“She had gone to the local market to fetch burgers. They took her on their bikes to an unidentified place where two suspects (including the minor) raped her while the third stood watch. The entire incident happened on August 24. My daughter was kept in the house for more than an hour and later released. On Wednesday, when we asked her at length about what was troubling her, she told us what had happened,” the girl’s father said in his complaint.

The police identified the arrested as Dishant Rajput alias Dishu and Abhishek Singh. The minor’s name has been withheld as the law does not allow the identification of a juvenile in conflict with law, said police. Police added that the girl was taken to a house in Govindpuram where the incident happened.

“It has come to fore that the girl was friendly with the minor boy. On August 24, the minor and his two friends took the girl away with them on the pretext of an outing. The minor boy is aged about seventeen and a half years. They took her to a house and then gang-raped her. The girl was dropped back and they threatened her against disclosing the incident to anyone,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar).

“The two 19-year-old men work at a local clinic and they are friendly with the minor boy. The minor takes up small time electrical works and stays in the same locality as the girl. The two suspects have been arrested and the minor was also taken in custody. Proper legal action has been initiated,” the ACP said.

