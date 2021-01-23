Bangladesh national among two held for illegal organ transplant

Noida: Two persons, including a Bangladesh national, were apprehended by the Noida police on Thursday in connection with an illegal organ transplant case.

According to police officers, the incident had come to light on January 18 when Bangladesh national, Ahmad Shareef, called the police helpline alleging that he was being pressured into selling his kidney. Upon investigation, it was found that Shareef had come to Noida recently and submitted relevant documents regarding a kidney transplant, in which fake papers were allegedly given to show that he was related to the recipient.

“They had submitted fake documents to the Bangladesh High Commission and transplant committees in Delhi and Bangalore. Shareef had been brought to India for his kidney in exchange for almost five lakh in Bangladesh currency. However, he later said that was being pressured to do so, after which he informed the police,” said a senior police officer.

When the information was shared with the Noida Health department, it was found that they had been deceived as well and a complaint was filed by the chief medical officer’s (CMO) office at Phase 3 police station against five people, including the organ recipient, his brother, an agent in Bangladesh and the two arrested suspects under sections 420, 468, 471, 474 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Transplant of Human Organs Act and Foreigners Act.

The CMO could not be reached for a comment.

Shareef was arrested along with Bazul Hak, who is from Bihar and currently lived in Delhi, who was allegedly the liaison between the donor and the recipient. They were staying in a guest house in Sector 70, from where they were arrested Thursday night.

“The case is under investigation. We are working to identify how extensive this operation is and will take necessary action,” said deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Harish Chander.

Police also said that the recipient is currently undergoing dialysis but action will be taken against him soon. Noida police is also coordinating with the High Commission to arrest the Bangladeshi travel agent allegedly involved in the case.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.