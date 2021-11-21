Bid for development of UP’s proposed film city to open on November 23

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) CEO Arun Veer Singh on Sunday said that the bid for the development of ₹10,000 crore film city along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh will open on November 23. He also said that the pre-bid will be done on December 8.

“The bid for the development of ₹10,000 crore film city will open on November 23, pre-bid will be done on December 8. It will be built upon 1,000 acres of land, out of which 740 acres will have filming activities and 40 acres for film institutions,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The proposed film city along the 165km Yamuna Expressway is expected to create another hub for filmmaking and production in Uttar Pradesh and boost tourism in the state. According to a report by HT, the detailed project report (DPR) of the film city filed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) shows that production of films will begin from 2024. The project will be built over 1,000 acres of land while 740 acres have been proposed by Yeida for film facilities.

The DPR also suggested that there should be an amusement park on 120 acres, commercial development on 40 acres, 34 acres should be earmarked for retail space, 21 acres for five-star hotels, and 40 acres each for residential purposes and world-class film institutes, according to the HT report.

There are three models suggested for the development of the film city in Uttar Pradesh. The first model is that the developer will give a certain amount of rent to the state and Yeida. The second model suggests that the developer will give stake to both the state and Yeida and the third model allows the developer to give a share of profit annually. The government will take a call on which model it will propose.

The government in August approved a proposal to go for a hybrid model of development for the film city in Greater Noida. The Yeida will hold equity in the project through its contribution of nearly 1,000 acres in Sector 21, and the party involved in building and developing the film city will pay the government ₹100 crore-a-year after a 10-year moratorium and offer a share of its revenue to the authority, a HT report said.

