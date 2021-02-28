Businessman, family held at gunpoint inside house, robbed of valuables worth 12lakh

Ghaziabad: Several armed robbers barged inside the house of a businessman in Raj Nagar during the wee hours of Sunday and fled with cash, gold and other items, estimated to be about ₹12 lakh, while taking two teenage children and the businessman on gunpoint. The police said they have registered an FIR at the Kavi Nagar police station and formed several teams to trace the suspects.

The victim, 42-year-old Pawan Garg, lives in Raj Nagar’s Sector 6 area. He runs a business of ayurvedic medicines at a major market in Chopla. Garg said that he and his family were sleeping when several men overpowered him in bed.

“It was around 3.30am when they overpowered me and my sons, aged 13 and 14 years. They took my wife on gunpoint and threatened her of dire consequences and told her to empty the cupboards of valuables. In the meantime, they the pointed gun at me and my children and asked us to remain in bed. Two of the robbers were armed with guns while two had big knives,” Garg said.

He said that the suspects stayed in the house for about 25-30 minutes. Whey then got the valuables they told his wife to join the rest of the family.

“They kept telling us to give away money and jewellery or they will shoot us. We lay in bed for about 15 minutes when we heard no sound, I got up and found that they had left. Then we moved out and also called up the police. We also gave a police complaint about four robbers. After the complaint was given, my children said that they had heard the four men talking to some other people outside the house. So, it seems that there were more men outside but four came in,” he alleged.

He said that all men were masked and of the average age of about 25 years, Garg said, adding they they were dressed jeans, t-shirts and sports shoes.

“They took away money, jewellery and expensive watches but did not take away bigger items like laptops, televisions, etc. In all, we estimate that the robbery was worth about ₹12 lakh,” Garg added.

Senior police officers and forensic teams visited the victim family.

The police said that they have formed five teams to trace the suspects and are also trying to identify the suspects and their movement through CCTVs nearby. The victim’s house has no CCTVs and the robbers entered the house after breaking the window grilles, the police said, adding that gangs who operate in a similar manner are being checked.

“On the basis of the complaint given by the family, we have registered an FIR; a field unit also inspected the scene of crime and teams were formed to trace the suspects,” Ghaziabad senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani said in a statement.

“The men were masked and had covered their faces. The family is traumatised and is not able to tell clearly whether they had covered their faces with pieces of cloth or with Covid-19 masks. Our teams are investigating the case and possibility of CCTV footage and other evidences are also being explored. We have registered an FIR under IPC Section 392 (robbery). In case more suspects are involved, we will add appropriate sections,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).