Car catches fire after colliding with dumper in Ghaziabad; 4 hurt

Ghaziabad: Four people escaped with minor injuries after a car caught fire following a collision with a dumper in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City Saturday night, police said on Sunday,

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30pm when a dumper coming out of a solid waste management plant allegedly hit a car that was approaching from the opposite direction. (HT Archive)

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30pm when a dumper coming out of a solid waste management plant allegedly hit a car that was approaching from the opposite direction.

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Kuldeep Dixit, station house officer, Tronica City police station, said, “The car was heading towards the waste management plant from Mirpur Hindu village side, just when the dumper coming out of the plant collided with it.”

Officials said all the four car occupants – two men and two women -- were rescued by locals before their blaze erupted in the overturned vehicle. The victims were taken to hospital but were discharged after medical treatment, they added.

No action has been undertaken against the dumper’s driver as yet as further investigation is underway, said police.

Separately, a massive fire broke out at a two-storey furniture showroom in Sahibabad on Sunday morning but there was no casualty.

Fire officials said that some local called up around 11.30am to inform that a furniture showroom had caught fire. Upon receiving the information, eight fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot and it took about an hour to control the blaze.

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{{^usCountry}} “Due to flammable materials like wood stored in the showroom, the fire erupted swiftly and spread over a large area,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer, Ghaziabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Due to flammable materials like wood stored in the showroom, the fire erupted swiftly and spread over a large area,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer, Ghaziabad. {{/usCountry}}