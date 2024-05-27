Car hits divider on Noida Greater-Noida Expressway, 1 killed

Noida: A 26-year-old man was killed and two others sustained severe injuries after their speeding SUV car ploughed into a divider and overturned near Sector 126 on Noida Greater-Noida Expressway on early Sunday, said officers aware of the case. A preliminary probe revealed that the three were returning to Delhi via the Noida Greater-Noida Expressway just when the accident happened, a case is yet to be registered into the incident. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Vijay, alias Bablu (who goes by single name), a businessman, and resident of Phase 2 in Jaitpur, south Delhi. He was returning from a party held in Greater Noida at night along with his two friends just when they met with the accident.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A police patrol team rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead. The other two are hospitalised and their condition is currently stable. It is yet to be ascertained who was behind the wheel, the officers informed HT.

“On Sunday around 1am, Vijay along with his friends Ashish Thakur, 24, and Aryan Kumar alias Bobby, 24, both cousins and residents of Connaught Palace, Delhi, were returning home from Greater Noida, just when their SUV (XUV 500) rammed into a divider at a high speed and turned turtle,” said station house officer (Sector 126) Pramod Kumar Singh.

The impact was so intense that the SUV crossed the service road and halted on the green belt after rolling multiple times, said another officer.

“One of the car occupants got thrown out of the SUV while two remained stuck inside the damaged car,” said sub-inspector (police outpost in-charge, Sector 126) Yogesh Chaudhary, who was patrolling on 112 police response vehicle (PRV) at the time of the incident.

“As we heard a loud sound of an accident, we rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. Vijay was taken to a nearby private hospital in police vehicle where he was declared brought dead,” he added.

“Vijay’s other friends (apart from the two) were in a separate car travelling ahead of their SUV. They spotted the incident in the rear-view mirror, and later rushed Ashish and Aryan to a different private hospital, from where the two were referred to a government hospital in Delhi,” the officer added.

A preliminary probe revealed that the three were returning to Delhi via the Noida Greater-Noida Expressway just when the accident happened, he said.

Officers said that Vijay’s post-mortem was conducted on Sunday.

“No case has been registered yet and further investigations are underway in the case,” they added.