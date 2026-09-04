Carrefour makes India return with opening of store in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Global retail giant Carrefour has opened its first store in India at the H&S Mall, Boulevard Walk, in Greater Noida West, marking the French retailer’s return to the Indian market. Though the store commenced its operations on August 15, an official launch ceremony was organised on Thursday.

The store has been launched through a partnership between Carrefour and the Dubai-based Apparel Group, with the retailer aiming to expand its presence in India through a multi-format and omnichannel network. (Sunil Gosh/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking during the event, Patrick Lasfargues, executive director – international partnership, Carrefour, said, “Today’s launch marks a significant milestone for Carrefour as we officially begin our retail journey in India. We see India as one of the world’s most dynamic consumer markets, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, a rapidly evolving retail landscape and immense long-term potential.”

Spread across more than 50,000 square feet, the Greater Noida flagship store offers over 15,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), including international products as well as locally sourced items across fresh produce, groceries, bakery products, household essentials, personal care and other categories, officials said.

The store has been launched through a partnership between Carrefour and the Dubai-based Apparel Group, with the retailer aiming to expand its presence in India through a multi-format and omnichannel network.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Nilesh Ved, chairman of APPCORP Holding, owner of the Apparel Group, Greater Noida was chosen because of its growing market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Nilesh Ved, chairman of APPCORP Holding, owner of the Apparel Group, Greater Noida was chosen because of its growing market. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Carrefour is a global player. Noida region is a fantastic, growing market with a young population with spending power. We also did a study with the French team at Carrefour about households and their spending potential, and Noida (region) was the first choice. The second location might also be in Noida (region),” Ved told HT.

Official said that Carrefour Group has more than 15,000 stores across over 40 countries

For some customers, the international store’s opening in Greater Noida was a big draw.

Amaliya Kumar, a Philippines national, who moved to Noida from Taiwan, she was excited to see Carrefour open in India. “I am excited because they have it in Taiwan as well. This is my fourth time here, and they have great discounts, especially on kids’ items,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Notably, Carrefour previously operated cash-and-carry stores in India, but exited the Indian market in 2014. This launch marks their big retail comeback.