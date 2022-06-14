Cash collection agent robbed of 10 lakh in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram

Ghaziabad: A cash collection agent of a private company was allegedly robbed of ₹10 lakh by two bike-borne suspects at Niti Khand in Indirapuram locality on Monday afternoon. Police said that they have formed four teams to trace the two suspects.

The incident took place around 2.30pm when victim Vir Bahadur Singh (32), was on his way to collect cash. He was carrying a bag that contained about ₹10 lakh on account of his previous collections which he made before the incident.

“The incident took place around 2.30pm and we received a call on police emergency number 112. The victim said that he collects cash and deposits it with his company’s cash collection van. While he was on way to collect cash, two bike-borne men hit him with a stick and he got disbalanced. They snatched his bag containing about ₹10 lakh. We are scanning CCTV footage and have launched a search operation,” said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

“We have formed four teams and they are working to solve the case at the earliest,” SSP Muniraj added.

Police said that after hitting the victim with a stick and snatching his bag, the bikers also pulled out a country-made weapon and fled on their bike.

“We are in process of registering a case of robbery and a thorough checking is underway in the area. All the CCTVs are being scanned,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).