Chief minister Adityanath asks Noida authority to enforce ban on plastic effectively

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Noida authority to effectively enforce the ban on plastic bags with the help of technology. He inspected the integrated command control centre in Sector 94 where police oversee the enforcement of traffic rules and safety measures. The CM also inspected the waste management and health department control room. He visited the integrated security and traffic management system on the first floor, and the solid waste management system facility on the second floor of the centre.

“The CM has directed us to implement the Integrated Security and Transport Management System (ISTMS) effectively for the safety of the general public. He also asked the authority and police to recover fines imposed on vehicles for violation of traffic norms in the city,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Maheshwari put together a presentation on the ISTMS and solid waste management system control mechanism for the CM at the Sector 94 centre, explaining how it helps officials in improving traffic management, enhancing safety, and bettering solid waste management.

Adityanath reached Sector 94 at around 3pm and stayed at the facility for 10 minutes. He also conducted an inspection of the waste treatment facility of the integrated Industrial Township being developed in Greater Noida.

According to the authority and traffic police, the ISTMS helps in issuing e-challans to vehicles for violations which are instantly sent to mobile numbers provided on the vehicle registration. Sources informed that traffic police issued at least 40,000 e-challans for violation of traffic rules in July when the facility became operational. Before the ISTMS facility was established, traffic police were only issuing manual challans across the city.

The Noida authority has installed 1076 high-definition cameras at 82 crucial locations across the city as part of this project. These traffic junctions include the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro station, Amrapali Chowk, Mahamaya flyover, Government Degree College, City Centre, Sector 91 and 18, Rajnigandha Chowk, Atta Chowk Gol Chakkar, and Sector 22/54, among others.

“We can carry out live surveillance with the help of these cameras, issue challans and enforce rules. We can also rush help if any commuter calls us and in case of security issues,” a police official informed. Traffic police said that if any commuter finds anomalies in the e-challans, they can call the 9971009001 helpline number for assistance.

The authority began work on the ITMS project in July 202/ It aims at bringing Noida’s key roads and traffic intersections under e-surveillance. The project has a budget of ₹64.49 crore and the authority has installed 40 adaptive traffic control units, 18 speed detection devices, 22 variable message signboards and 693 automatic number plate reader cameras, among other equipment.

