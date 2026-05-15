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Child PGI Noida expands pathology services

PGICH Noida has launched an advanced diagnostic lab to enhance pathology and oncology services, improving timely cancer diagnoses and expanding testing access.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 03:08 am IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: The Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), also known as Child PGI, in Sector 30, Noida, has launched a new advanced diagnostic laboratory to strengthen pathology and oncology-related testing services in the region, officials said on Thursday.

NOfficials said the facility is expected to help patients get timely and reliable diagnostic investigations, especially in cancer-related cases. (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHoto)

The laboratory, inaugurated on Wednesday at the institute’s Tower-9 campus, is equipped with modern diagnostic technologies and advanced testing systems to provide histopathology, cytopathology, haematology, clinical pathology, immunohistochemistry and molecular diagnostics services, officials added.

Officials said the facility is expected to help patients get timely and reliable diagnostic investigations, especially in cancer-related cases.

“Comprehensive cancer diagnostic facilities will now be available under one roof, reducing delays in investigation and treatment planning,” an official from the pathology department said.

The institute has also expanded its pathology service and will now accept samples from outside hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and private practitioners apart from samples generated within PGICH.

Health experts said the move could help address the growing demand for specialised diagnostic services in Noida and nearby districts, where patients are often referred to Delhi for advanced investigations. “By opening its laboratory network to outside institutions, PGICH aims to strengthen coordination among healthcare facilities and improve the regional availability of specialised testing services,” said Prof. (Dr.) AK Singh, institute director.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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