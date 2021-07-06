CISF officer kills wife, takes his own life

Noida: A 30-year-old sub-inspector attached with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly strangled his 23-year-old wife to death before taking his own life early Monday morning in Dadri area under the Jarcha police jurisdiction. The police said that a suicide note recovered from the mentioned domestic disputes between them.

The sub-inspector was posted at the NTPC plant in Dadri, the police said.

According to police, the couple, both from Bihar, had been married for six months.

“Last night, neighbours heard them arguing till around 1.30am. In the morning, when the sub-inspector didn’t turn up for his shift, his colleagues came to check on him and found the door of his room locked but the air cooler on. They broke in and found the bodies,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

Police said they were informed about the incident around 7am. The police said prima facie, it seems that the man first smothered the woman with a pillow and then hanged himself. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy, they said.

“A suicide note was recovered from the spot which stated that the two were having domestic disputes because of which he decided to take the extreme steps. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and families have been informed,” said Pandey.

The police said a case of murder (over the woman’s death) was filed at the Jarcha police station against the man based on a complaint by his neighbours.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline for suicide prevention or help. A few major suicide prevention helplines in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).