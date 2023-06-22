A fortnight after violence at GIMS hostel, students return for classes after summer break

Two batches of medical students from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) have returned to the Premchand Munshi boys hostel at Gautam Buddha University (GBU), where clashes erupted a fortnight ago between students and GBU security guards.

On the evening of June 4, clashes erupted between students from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and GBU security guards in Greater Noida. The incident occurred at the Munshi Premchand hostel of GBU, where MBBS students of GIMS were housed. Four students and 11 security guards were arrested on the spot after the clashes, according to police officers aware of the matter, and up to 36 people were injured, including 22 students and 14 security guards. (ANI)

According to hostel officials with knowledge of the matter, basic repairs have been completed at the hostel, and students have resumed classes as of Thursday. However, students at the hostel remain fearful and demand their hostel be relocated for their safety.

“The hostel’s repairs have been completed, and students have been asked to return. We have resumed classes for two batches of MBBS students, while classes for first and second-year students will resume on June 26,” said Dr (Brig) RK Gupta, director of GIMS.

Following the clashes, the students left the hostel for their homes, as the institute had preponed their summer break. GIMS officials also said a break was required to repair the damage to the hostel building.

According to officials, classes for third and fourth-year MBBS students resumed on Thursday. “The situation at GIMS appears to be returning to normalcy following the violence,” Dr (Brig) Gupta said.

However, students deferred, claiming that at least 60% of the 200 students staying in the hostel had decided to leave. “We are looking for alternative accommodation outside the hostel, such as PGs or flats because we feel unsafe there. Though classes have resumed, many students have not returned because they are looking for alternate housing outside of the hostel,” said a third-year MBBS student at GIMS.

When asked, the GIMS director said the institute is in discussions with two other government hostels in Greater Noida to provide students with alternative housing options besides the GBU hostel.

“While we will not surrender the GBU hostel, we are looking to make arrangements at another government hostel in Greater Noida so that students who do not feel safe staying at the existing hostel can be given an alternative option,” said Dr Gupta.

He added that the institute is in talks with Dr Ambedkar SC/ST Hostel in Phi IV, Greater Noida, and Savitri Bai Phule Balika Inter College Hostel in Kasna, Greater Noida.

He also said that GIMS had increased the number of security guards at the hostel. “Previously, we had GIMS-deputed security guards at the hostel as well, but we have now doubled their number,” he said.

