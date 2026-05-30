Ghaziabad , A Class 11 student stabbed during an altercation in Ghaziabad has died during treatment, police said on Saturday, adding that three of the five accused have been arrested and a hunt is on to trace the other two. Class 11 student stabbed to death in Ghaziabad; 3 of 5 accused arrested

Surya Chauhan , a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was admitted to a local hospital with stab wounds on May 28. He was referred to a private hospital in Noida where he died on Friday, police said.

Chauhan's family members alleged that he received a call asking him to come to a meeting spot on the afternoon of May 28. They claimed that as he went there with his friends, an argument broke out after which he was stabbed in the abdomen.

Surya ran nearly 200 metres to save his life, but the assailants chased him and attacked him again with knives, the family claimed.

ACP Abhishek Srivastava said that on being alerted around 3.30 pm, police rushed the injured teenager to a hospital.

Chauhan died during treatment around noon on Friday, the officer said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Chauhan's family, police have arrested three of the five accused, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two, the ACP said, adding that the exact motive behind the murder will be known after all the accused are interrogated.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has termed the incident "extremely tragic and worrying".

In a post on X, Mayawati said the government and the administration must take effective steps to prevent such incidents, and demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

She also cautioned that such crimes could have wider repercussions with the state heading to polls next year, and urged the government to remain fully vigilant.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.