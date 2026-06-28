CM opens Noida office, lays stone for 3 production hubs

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday opened the Noida authority’s new administrative building in Sector 96, besides opening the 5.5km Bhangel Elevated Road and a sewer line along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. He also dedicated 65 projects, including civic improvements, totalling ₹1,434 crore on the occasion.

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, among others, at the foundation ceremony on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

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Accompanied by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has become a favoured electronics manufacturing hub, as he laid the foundation for three industrial units on the day. UP industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and MP Dr Mahesh Sharma were also present.

He said that these three industrial units will see investments to the tune of ₹15,023 crore, which will generate thousands of jobs for the youth.

Speaking after laying the foundation for two industrial units of Amber Enterprises and Ascent-K Circuit in sectors 8 and 10 in the Yamuna Expressway area, Adityanath said, “There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was identified with lawlessness, fear, crime, and disorder. Investors were reluctant to come to the state, and employment opportunities for our youth were limited. Today, that era is behind us. Uttar Pradesh is now defined not by ‘Jungle Raj’ but by good governance, security, and development—what we proudly call ‘Mangal Raj’.”

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{{^usCountry}} “While Bharat earlier imported printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other electronic components, Uttar Pradesh will now manufacture and export these products,” Adityanath said in his 16-minute speech. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While Bharat earlier imported printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other electronic components, Uttar Pradesh will now manufacture and export these products,” Adityanath said in his 16-minute speech. {{/usCountry}}

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Laying the foundation of a facility for a solar power firm, Sael Solar, in Sector 8, he said that 600,000 people availed of facilities under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, and this has reduced power consumption and bills. “In the past few months, the world has seen and felt the power crisis closely. The supply of petroleum products were restricted through the Straight of Hormuz. Inflation increased globally. The power crisis can derail the path of development of any country. This is why, we are aggressive focusing on green energy,” he said.

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Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the progress under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “India is emerging as a global manufacturing powerhouse in electronics. The advanced electronics component manufacturing facility coming up in Jewar will strengthen India’s journey towards self-reliance while creating large-scale employment opportunities for our youth.”

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said, “Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s most attractive investment destinations. The industrial ecosystem developing in Jewar will take the state’s economy to new heights while serving as an outstanding example of environmentally responsible and sustainable industrial development.”

Officials said Amber Enterprises will set up a manufacturing unit to produce air-conditioners, copper-clad laminates and critical components on 100 acres in Sector 8. Ascent- K Circuits has got 16 acres in Sector 10 for printed circuit boards (PCBs) and semiconductor substrates, officials said. Ascent-K Circuit is a joint venture formed by the Amber Group and South Korea’s Korea Circuit.

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Officials said that the facility of Sael Solar will span 200 acres, and the project is estimated at ₹8,200 crore. Once operational, this 10GW solar manufacturing ecosystem will generate 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs, officials said.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh accounts for 55% of mobile phones manufactured in the country and 60% of electronic components produced in the country.

“Uttar Pradesh is developing as an electronic component hub due to our aggressive policy and visionary leadership of prime minister. Earlier, people were scared of visiting Jewar in the evening. But now, all the investment proposals are coming to the Jewar. This is considered the best investment option in the area,” said Adityanath.

“In the last nine years, the UP government has taken a number of initiatives. We plan to achieve 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy in the next two to three years. Currently, Uttar Pradesh produces 6,000 megawatt power through renewable energy,” he said.

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Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said, “This is not merely the foundation of industrial projects; it is a tribute to the sacrifice, foresight, and trust of the farmers of this region.”

Meanwhile, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh spoke about the farmers’ and homebuyers’ issues at this event.

“We would request that the issues of farmers related with the hiked land compensation, Abadi and others must be relooked because the committee formed earlier did not address the issue properly. And despite efforts, there are many homebuyers who have not got their issues resolved,” he said.

Speaking at the Sector 96 Noida authority facility, Adityanath said that the government will look into pending issues.

“We need to prepare a land bank to provide land for the industrial projects. If old plots allotted for industrial units are not used for the purpose, then the Noida authority must re-allot these plots because our motive is to help establish business to create jobs,” the CM said, after inaugurating the building.

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After the event, the chief minister directed government bodies and agencies in Noida to check whether all key facilities are adhering to fire safety norms. He also called on industrial bodies to encourage the setting up of industrial units in the city.