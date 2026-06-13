CM Yogi flags off city bus as airport nears launch

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the city bus service across Noida, Greater Noida and areas under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath virtually flagged off a new city bus service connecting Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida areas. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

He also virtually inaugurated the Noida Electric Bus Depot and flagged off 11 buses each for Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida from Lucknow. Another 12 buses were flagged off in Lucknow.

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Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer, Noida authority told HT,“The buses will provide connectivity between Noida, Greater Noida and areas under Yeida. The three authorities will bear the viability gap funding for operating the buses.”

Yogi said the move aligns with the vision of green mobility and sustainable development. Officials said the government aims to expand the service across the state.

Operation of three hydrogen buses also started in Yeida area. Yogi said, “Post-2017 UP is known for world-class road connectivity and air connectivity.”

Uttar Pradesh now also has two electric bus manufacturing plants and currently, 700 electric buses are operating in 17 municipal corporations of the state, added officials.

The CM said Noida Airport operations are set to begin from June 15 and electric bus service will be operate till Jewar Airport.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said operation of 110 electric buses will begin by June 15 and based on demand, the fleet will be increased to 500 buses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said operation of 110 electric buses will begin by June 15 and based on demand, the fleet will be increased to 500 buses. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, electric buses had to be procured from outside, but now Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland-Hinduja Group have set up two manufacturing plants each in Lucknow and started providing this facility, said officials.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, transport minister Dayashankar Singh, state minister Jaswant Singh Saini, and others were present at the event.

Electric buses to run on four routes in Gr Noida

After the CM’s address, Dr Mahesh Sharma Member of parliament from Gautam Budh Nagar, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, legislative council member Shrichand Sharma, and the Noida authority chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh, Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam flagged off the electric city bus service in Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida areas.

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The first route covers Gautam Buddha University to Kulesara Hindon Bridge. The second route is from Pari Chowk to Sector 37. The third route covers Jagat Farms to Ryan School traffic intersection, while the fourth is from Rise Chowk to Noida Extension’s Gaur City intersection.

A total of 11 modern electric buses were dispatched to Jewar Airport through villages and sectors of Greater Noida. These air-conditioned electric buses are equipped with charging facilities, CCTV cameras, and other essential amenities, added officials.

MLA Dhirendra Singh said the long-standing demand of Greater Noida and Jewar residents for a city bus service has been fulfilled. The fare has been fixed at ₹20 and ₹50, said officials.

Electric and hydrogen buses for the Yamuna authority area were launched at the Medical Device Park in Sector-28 by MLA Dhirendra Singh along with RK Singh chief executive officer, Yeida.

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Visitors were given a trial ride from YEIDA’s Sector-28 to Noida Airport. The fares have been kept affordable for the public,so that students, farmers, labourers and working professionals can commute daily, said MLA Dhirendra Singh.

“Gautam Budh Nagar is rapidly moving towards a green, modern, and future-oriented public transport system. The operation of electric and hydrogen buses is an important achievement toward environmental protection as well as providing safe, accessible, and affordable transport to common citizens,” said Dhirendra Singh.

Officials added that through city buses reaching Noida Airport will become more accessible and affordable.