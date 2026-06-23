CNG refill dispute in Gr Noida turns violent; 2 staffers held

Greater Noida: Two employees of a petrol pump were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a customer following a dispute over CNG refilling at a petrol pump in Greater Noida’s Chhapraula area on Saturday evening, police said.

(Representational image)

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According to police, the dispute began when a customer alleged that the CNG tank of his vehicle had not been filled properly and he had been overcharged. Following a heated argument, the customer was allegedly physically assaulted.

In the FIR, seen by HT and filed following a complaint filed at the Badalpur police station on Monday), the victim Viresh, a resident of Etah district, stated: “ At 4pm on Saturday, I went to the Tyagi Petrol Pump to fill CNG in my car. The CNG filler did not properly fill the gas and started demanding money. When I refused to pay, the employees there assaulted me, abused me and threatened to kill me if I returned.”

Police on Monday arrested two suspects, both in their 20s, originally from Hapur district, from the petrol pump.

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{{^usCountry}} A video purportedly showing two people at a petrol pump assaulting a man went viral on social media. HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video purportedly showing two people at a petrol pump assaulting a man went viral on social media. HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity. {{/usCountry}}

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“The dispute began over allegations that the CNG was not filled properly. Initially, it was a verbal argument, but it later escalated. We are investigating the matter and examining the video circulating online,” said Vijay Gupta, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur police station.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether any other individuals were involved in the assault, police said. A case has been registered under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).