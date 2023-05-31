Greater Noida imposed 5.5 lakh penalty against contractor

The officials of the Greater Noida authority have announced that a penalty of ₹5.5 lakh has been imposed on a contractor who allegedly violated rules by displaying a ‘public information board’ claiming of beautifying and de-silting two ponds in Kheri village despite no work initiated at the site.

According to officials, the penalty was enforced in response to complaints raised by villagers before the Greater Noida authority officials.

In accordance with the authority’s instructions, the contractor was required to erect a ‘public information board’ containing details of the project’s budget, start date, and completion date.

“The public information board gives the impression that the contractor was awarded the project and has completed the work. However, in reality, the two village ponds remain filled with silt and no cleaning work has been undertaken. We brought this matter to the attention of the authority, questioning how the contractor could make such claims through the boards when no work has been done,” said Pradip Dahalia, a resident of Kheri Bhanauta village in Greater Noida West.

Following the complaint, Ritu Maheshwari, the Chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, instructed the project department to investigate the matter and take action against the contractor for negligence.

“We have imposed a ₹5.5 lakh penalty on the contractor for negligence. Furthermore, we have instructed all contractors working with the authority to ensure that the public information board is only displayed after work has commenced or upon completion,” said Amandeep Duli, the additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

In line with the state government’s directives, the Greater Noida authority has initiated a drive to de-silt and beautify the ponds in all 124 villages before the onset of the monsoon season. The objective behind this initiative is to conserve rainwater and recharge the groundwater table.

“We have instructed all contractors to display the public information board at each site to inform people about the project’s budget, start date, completion date, and other details,” added Duli.

The authority has requested contractors to install these boards, containing information about each project, to ensure transparency. If individuals have any doubts about the quality or any other details of a project, they can verify the information with the authority or file a complaint if unsatisfied with the information provided on the board or the work conducted at the site, said officials.

